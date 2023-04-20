🔥MUST WATCH!🔥 Tucker revisits the Biolabs in Ukraine and the MSM censorship

🔥MUST WATCH!🔥 Tucker’s opening monologue tonight!
Tucker revisits the Biolabs in Ukraine and the MSM denial/censorship of the story.
Tucker goes on to expand on Ukraine’s dark secrets via the new reports of “sensitive US nuclear technology” at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.
Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1648847651847192578
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n8QdzYulZmr4/
🔥MUST WATCH!🔥
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.