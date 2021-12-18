Corona Investigative Committee w/ Dr. Graham Lyons Concerning Australian Resistance

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Dr. Graham Lyons is interviewed by German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer. Dr. Lyons is a scientist at the University of Adelaide in Australia who holds a PhD in the field of micronutrients and is a strong outspoken activist in the Australian resistance. He saw what was actually taking place with the COVID plandemic almost immediately in 2020. According to him, the tide is slowly turning in Australia as more and more people are finally waking up and protesting in mass against the ongoing tyranny. Listening to Dr. Lyons is refreshing because he doesn't mince words. He calls a spade a spade.
Corona Investigative Committee “Session 83”: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-83-en:6