© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Kill Gates and Klaus Schwab Great Reset Continues On... Are People Waking up?
Follow
3
Share
Report
173 views • June 20, 2021
Sign up to get TCV’s new crypto pick: https://dollarvigilante.com/tcvpick
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro Video: BBC REPORTER RUNS AWAY SCARED WHEN CONFRONTED BY FREEDOM PROTESTERS @ DOWNING STREET: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QzZQ4y24pFu1/
What's Going On? This Is Going On - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast: https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/51fff47d-8c0f-4533-960e-fd7042d183c7
Bill Gates: Rich nations should shift entirely to synthetic beef: https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/02/14/1018296/bill-gates-climate-change-beef-trees-microsoft/
Of course Boris Johnson took a private jet to Cornwall – he doesn’t give a damn what we think anymore: https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/boris-johnson-g7-plane-cornwall-b1863139.html
EU Ratifies Covid Passport: https://twitter.com/quicktake/status/1404517544439042066?s=24
Madhya Pradesh cops dish out ‘I’m patriot’ badges for vaccinated persons: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/mp-cops-give-badge-of-honour-for-covid-vaccination-warning-poster-for-defaulters-7350798
No jab, no phone: Unvaccinated to have SIM cards blocked, Pakistan’s Punjab govt says: https://www.rt.com/news/526262-punjab-pakistan-sim-card-vaccine/
Immunologist: “We made a big mistake”: https://wsau.com/2021/06/08/immunologist-we-made-a-big-mistake/
Reuters Fact Check: There Are No Magnets In Your Covid Vaccine: https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-vaccine-idUSL2N2N41KA
More footage of magnetic vaxx injection sites: Mexican Tv Show Tries To Debunk The Magnet Challenge: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aeT9TG7VmO0L/
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro Video: BBC REPORTER RUNS AWAY SCARED WHEN CONFRONTED BY FREEDOM PROTESTERS @ DOWNING STREET: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QzZQ4y24pFu1/
What's Going On? This Is Going On - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast: https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/51fff47d-8c0f-4533-960e-fd7042d183c7
Bill Gates: Rich nations should shift entirely to synthetic beef: https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/02/14/1018296/bill-gates-climate-change-beef-trees-microsoft/
Of course Boris Johnson took a private jet to Cornwall – he doesn’t give a damn what we think anymore: https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/boris-johnson-g7-plane-cornwall-b1863139.html
EU Ratifies Covid Passport: https://twitter.com/quicktake/status/1404517544439042066?s=24
Madhya Pradesh cops dish out ‘I’m patriot’ badges for vaccinated persons: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/mp-cops-give-badge-of-honour-for-covid-vaccination-warning-poster-for-defaulters-7350798
No jab, no phone: Unvaccinated to have SIM cards blocked, Pakistan’s Punjab govt says: https://www.rt.com/news/526262-punjab-pakistan-sim-card-vaccine/
Immunologist: “We made a big mistake”: https://wsau.com/2021/06/08/immunologist-we-made-a-big-mistake/
Reuters Fact Check: There Are No Magnets In Your Covid Vaccine: https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-vaccine-idUSL2N2N41KA
More footage of magnetic vaxx injection sites: Mexican Tv Show Tries To Debunk The Magnet Challenge: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aeT9TG7VmO0L/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.