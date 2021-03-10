THE PLANDEMIC IS A COVER STORY WE ARE AT WAR

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"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays
http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Wendy Williams Wont Take The Vaccine
https://twitter.com/rachelreenstra/status/1365891287501611013?s=21
Phizer Facts Sheet
https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download
The Great Reset is a ‘coup’ by the globalist elite
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJ3omjL-SNQ
Hundreds of tourists smash out of Kiev airport after refusing to enter coronavirus quarantine
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/coronavirus/video-2141284/Video-Hundreds-tourists-smash-airport-refusing-quarantine.html
Ask Alexa - Does Bill Gate Kill People?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iDRrKUmLaxvI/
Coming to America? China now using “emotion recognition technology” to arrest people
https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/coming-to-america-china-now-using-emotion-recognition-technology-to-arrest-people/
460 Dead 243,612 Reported Injuries from COVID19 Vaccines Reported in the U.K.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/460-dead-243612-reported-injuries-from-covid-19-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/
C. V. [Reports of Injury and Death]
https://prezi.com/i/zehglqhnnnt2/the-mega-compilation/?fbclid=IwAR3ywTm4ffFPiD-FjnLtXac7sxN7ckFM-NMQ2o6XCGJ11s7CCpPDlxPRJ0M
Adelaide experiences 'familiar headline set to scare everyone' about COVID traces in wastewater
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/adelaide-experiences-familiar-headline-set-to-scare-everyone-about-covid-traces-in-wastewater/ar-BB1ekwOJ?ocid=msedgntp
As Israel Reopens, ‘Whoever Does Not Get Vaccinated Will Be Left Behind’
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/world/middleeast/israel-covid-vaccine-reopen.html
Fully Vaccinated People Can Gather Unmasked, CDC Says
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/03/fully-vaccinated-people-can-gather-unmasked-cdc-says.html
Canadian Doctors Speak Out
https://rumble.com/veg3uf-canadian-doctors-speak-out.html
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews doing 'fine' after 'concerning' fall
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victorian-premier-daniel-andrews-doing-fine-after-concerning-fall/ar-BB1enKgk?ocid=msedgntp
Rachel Reenstra new channels:
https://lbry.tv/@loveyourwildlife
https://brandnewtube.com/@RachelReenstra
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_zkQeV4lhxeuatrJNM9oJg
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!