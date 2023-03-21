Create New Account
Why Did Mary and Joseph Flee to Egypt?
The Berean Call
Published 18 hours ago

This is our Understanding the Scripture segment, we are in the gospel of Matthew, and we are in Matthew chapter 2, and Dave, I’m going to pick up with verse 12:“And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way.”Of course this is referring to the wise men.Verse 13:“And when they were departed, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream, saying, Arise, and take the young child and his mother, and flee into Egypt, and be thou there until I bring thee word:for Herod will seek the young child to destroy him.”Of course this is a dream, and we talked about dreams last week, and this is the way the Lord communicated to Joseph to preserve him, and certainly, Mary and the baby Jesus.

Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

