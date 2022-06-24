Russia says 200 foreign mercenaries and 100 Ukrainian troops liquidated in coordinated strikes overnight

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Russia says 200 foreign mercenaries and 100 Ukrops liquidated in coordinated strikes overnight at their deployment points in Nikolaev, Golitsyn
(Mykolaiv region) and the village of Oleshki
(Kharkiv region), the Russian ministry of defence noted.
Source @ASB Military News