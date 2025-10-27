BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why "once saved always saved" is false doctrine part 3 - Romans 11:11-21
FocusOnTheWord
FocusOnTheWord
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 20 hours ago

The peddlers of the doctrine "once saved always saved" will claim that salvation is a one-time event.  It is not a one time event, it is a lifetime commitment.  Even Paul, whom the once saved always saved heretics like to quote, especially his letter to the Romans, says this in that letter (chapter 11).  But as Peter says in his 2nd letter (verse 3:16), "...they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction."  Do not go down the same road as these false teachers my brothers and sisters.

Keywords
salvationonce saved always savedheretics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy