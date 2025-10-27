Why "once saved always saved" is false doctrine part 3 - Romans 11:11-21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The peddlers of the doctrine "once saved always saved" will claim that salvation is a one-time event. It is not a one time event, it is a lifetime commitment. Even Paul, whom the once saved always saved heretics like to quote, especially his letter to the Romans, says this in that letter (chapter 11). But as Peter says in his 2nd letter (verse 3:16), "...they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction." Do not go down the same road as these false teachers my brothers and sisters.