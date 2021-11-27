© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 'Giant' 2021 - Is the IMAGE OF THE BEAST Here? [26.11.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
76 views • November 27, 2021
This is the original I found, evidently this channel slipped in a pentagram to Emphasize the wickedness in this Giant
The Giant is a cutting-edge visitor attraction for the 21st century. Coming to 21 cities across the globe in 2021.
https://thegiantcompany.ie/
The Giant Statue 2021 (THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST) Youtube Video https://youtu.be/fqntoskJDRs
The Giant Project (aka) The Giant Company is seeking 21 cities in 2021. Called "The Giant" it's a programmable, moving and speaking statue that's 10-stories tall (112ft) and covered with millions of LED pixels that allow it to take the form of any person.
Visitors to The Giant will receive a certificate, and become part of the Giant Movement, an ongoing online engagement for the public. The Giant will also present new dimensions in gastronomy and shopping. The team will work with leading chefs, artists and inventors in each location to ensure that the dining and retail experience is imaginative and of the highest level for its customers. The Giant's movement will lead the charge on promoting sustainable living and climate action along with funding programmes for the homeless and other philanthropic endeavours.
The Giant Company/organization works in concert with cities, embassies, and leaders across the globe. The Giant Company is a member of IAAPA, the international association of amusement parks and attractions. The Giant is planned for 21 major cities across the globe. While every Giant is bespoke for its city and country, each is also a member of a family that can digitally communicate with other Giants around the world. Global events will engender global communities and these trendsetting events will become a defining social feature of the coming decades.
Inside the ten-thousand square foot exhibition space, visitors will engage with The Giant Exhibition which offers an absorbing journey into the world of giants from the realms of legend and mythology, to a celebration of the extraordinary men and women of the city and country it's located in; from its inventors, scientists and artists to leaders, athletes, and game changers from the past to the present.
The Giant visitor attraction can be built as a temporary or permanent structure for cultural and commercial use. All aspects of The Giant conform to the highest standards of ethical business practices and environmentally sustainable and health-conscious design, construction and operation.
Features of The Giant:
- The world's tallest moving statue
- The world's most unique digital billboard
- The World's most sensational selfie
- Instantly transforms into any image
- It sings and speaks
- View the city from the shoulders of a Giant
- Hi-tech museum and exhibits for all ages
- Stage for performances and presentations
- Roof garden for dining, retail and entertainment
https://www.broadwayworld.com/ireland/article/Get-A-First-Look-At-The-Giant-Statue-Coming-To-21-Cities-Across-The-Globe-20210518
Just to make it clear for everyone... My intention was not to mislead anyone, by putting the pentagram in the video. I put the pentagram in the video for my friends and family, so they could see what I originally felt, that I had seen, when I had first watched the video. I had no idea that this video would get so many views, being that I am a very small channel.
Video's Original Source without Pentagram, Bible Versus, Music and Memes:
The Giant 2021 (THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST)
48,582 views Jun 10, 2021
https://youtu.be/fqntoskJDRs
The Giant Company
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wF2JaU7KMwk&;t=0s
Music: If I Were The Devil - HUMAN DEBRIZ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YP1DXh5jR7o&;t=0s
TRUTH METAL MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChl9NY-oIUHbMrc10QgmSmg
240 views Nov 26, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
710 subscribers
https://youtu.be/XN8g1eQ5_ws
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
The Giant is a cutting-edge visitor attraction for the 21st century. Coming to 21 cities across the globe in 2021.
https://thegiantcompany.ie/
The Giant Statue 2021 (THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST) Youtube Video https://youtu.be/fqntoskJDRs
The Giant Project (aka) The Giant Company is seeking 21 cities in 2021. Called "The Giant" it's a programmable, moving and speaking statue that's 10-stories tall (112ft) and covered with millions of LED pixels that allow it to take the form of any person.
Visitors to The Giant will receive a certificate, and become part of the Giant Movement, an ongoing online engagement for the public. The Giant will also present new dimensions in gastronomy and shopping. The team will work with leading chefs, artists and inventors in each location to ensure that the dining and retail experience is imaginative and of the highest level for its customers. The Giant's movement will lead the charge on promoting sustainable living and climate action along with funding programmes for the homeless and other philanthropic endeavours.
The Giant Company/organization works in concert with cities, embassies, and leaders across the globe. The Giant Company is a member of IAAPA, the international association of amusement parks and attractions. The Giant is planned for 21 major cities across the globe. While every Giant is bespoke for its city and country, each is also a member of a family that can digitally communicate with other Giants around the world. Global events will engender global communities and these trendsetting events will become a defining social feature of the coming decades.
Inside the ten-thousand square foot exhibition space, visitors will engage with The Giant Exhibition which offers an absorbing journey into the world of giants from the realms of legend and mythology, to a celebration of the extraordinary men and women of the city and country it's located in; from its inventors, scientists and artists to leaders, athletes, and game changers from the past to the present.
The Giant visitor attraction can be built as a temporary or permanent structure for cultural and commercial use. All aspects of The Giant conform to the highest standards of ethical business practices and environmentally sustainable and health-conscious design, construction and operation.
Features of The Giant:
- The world's tallest moving statue
- The world's most unique digital billboard
- The World's most sensational selfie
- Instantly transforms into any image
- It sings and speaks
- View the city from the shoulders of a Giant
- Hi-tech museum and exhibits for all ages
- Stage for performances and presentations
- Roof garden for dining, retail and entertainment
https://www.broadwayworld.com/ireland/article/Get-A-First-Look-At-The-Giant-Statue-Coming-To-21-Cities-Across-The-Globe-20210518
Just to make it clear for everyone... My intention was not to mislead anyone, by putting the pentagram in the video. I put the pentagram in the video for my friends and family, so they could see what I originally felt, that I had seen, when I had first watched the video. I had no idea that this video would get so many views, being that I am a very small channel.
Video's Original Source without Pentagram, Bible Versus, Music and Memes:
The Giant 2021 (THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST)
48,582 views Jun 10, 2021
https://youtu.be/fqntoskJDRs
The Giant Company
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wF2JaU7KMwk&;t=0s
Music: If I Were The Devil - HUMAN DEBRIZ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YP1DXh5jR7o&;t=0s
TRUTH METAL MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChl9NY-oIUHbMrc10QgmSmg
240 views Nov 26, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
710 subscribers
https://youtu.be/XN8g1eQ5_ws
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.