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Social distancing harms children for life who have 0.0% chance of dying from COVID
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16 views • July 22, 2020
Leigh Dundas, June 17, 2020
Many educators and parents are struggling with the concept of social distancing in schools. Here are some lesser known facts about social distancing and isolation:
• It was developed 70 years ago by the CIA to break down enemies of state.
• It is the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day AND being an alcoholic.
• It doubles the risk of death, and destroys the part of the brain responsible for learning.
To learn more about the secret military meeting in Canada in the 1950’s that gave rise to social distancing and isolation techniques – and to learn the basis for the “six foot distance rule” during times of COVID -- watch this video.
Bottom line? The CA Department of Education has no business deploying CIA protocols -- still used to this day to break down enemies because they are more effective than physical torture -- against kindergardeners in classrooms.
Particularly since adoption of the 6 foot rule will force CA schools into a hybrid "remote learning" model – where students will only be able to be on-campus part time – which will unfairly disadvantage the 43% of California’s students who are from lower socio-economic families. By fifth grade, these children are already testing 2-3 years behind their counterparts. Because they are poor, they often do not have any parent home with them during the day, and further lack computers and consistent internet connections.
To deploy remote learning against these children is an educational death sentence - simply put, they will never catch up to their peers.
Call and email California State Department of Education and Superintendent Tony Thurmond (916-319-0800 and [email protected]) -- and do the same with your County Board of Education, your local school district and your child’s principal -- and tell them: NO SOCIAL DISTANCING, and NO REMOTE LEARNING.
PS: For those concerned about sending kids to school this Fall, there is good news:
• A child’s risk of dying from COVID is 0.0%, per the CDC.
• No child has passed on COVID to a family member or third party (they do not transmit).
Visit www.Citizens-Rights.org (resource tab) for more data.
https://www.facebook.com/leigh.dundas.9/videos/2763510123935429/
Many educators and parents are struggling with the concept of social distancing in schools. Here are some lesser known facts about social distancing and isolation:
• It was developed 70 years ago by the CIA to break down enemies of state.
• It is the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day AND being an alcoholic.
• It doubles the risk of death, and destroys the part of the brain responsible for learning.
To learn more about the secret military meeting in Canada in the 1950’s that gave rise to social distancing and isolation techniques – and to learn the basis for the “six foot distance rule” during times of COVID -- watch this video.
Bottom line? The CA Department of Education has no business deploying CIA protocols -- still used to this day to break down enemies because they are more effective than physical torture -- against kindergardeners in classrooms.
Particularly since adoption of the 6 foot rule will force CA schools into a hybrid "remote learning" model – where students will only be able to be on-campus part time – which will unfairly disadvantage the 43% of California’s students who are from lower socio-economic families. By fifth grade, these children are already testing 2-3 years behind their counterparts. Because they are poor, they often do not have any parent home with them during the day, and further lack computers and consistent internet connections.
To deploy remote learning against these children is an educational death sentence - simply put, they will never catch up to their peers.
Call and email California State Department of Education and Superintendent Tony Thurmond (916-319-0800 and [email protected]) -- and do the same with your County Board of Education, your local school district and your child’s principal -- and tell them: NO SOCIAL DISTANCING, and NO REMOTE LEARNING.
PS: For those concerned about sending kids to school this Fall, there is good news:
• A child’s risk of dying from COVID is 0.0%, per the CDC.
• No child has passed on COVID to a family member or third party (they do not transmit).
Visit www.Citizens-Rights.org (resource tab) for more data.
https://www.facebook.com/leigh.dundas.9/videos/2763510123935429/
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