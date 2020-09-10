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Are the 1986 Challenger Astronauts still alive?
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602 views • September 10, 2020
Has humanity achieved any technological advancements since we destroyed the light of innovation of Germany in 1945?....we fake moon landings, nuclear weapons, atomic science and our lifespans are getting SHORTER from a failed medical industry....Have we faked space exploration too?.....Is humanity in a Dark Age?
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