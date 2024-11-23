This is the barrier most people cannot break through...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I was thinking in the shower this morning about the hurdles and barriers people can't seem to get across the last five years. Kary Mullis described it perfectly.
Kary Mullis full interview with Gary Null - Earth Newspaper channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qA5iN9brfyPd/
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report