BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oh, Little Dickie…(Pun Intended)
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
186 views • 4 months ago

It never, ever fails, ever. Democrat Deep Staters always, always, always telegraph their deeds, transposing them onto their opposition. It’s been happening since the days of Woodrow Wilson and it continues to this day.

Today’s uniparty Deep State tool is a frequent flier: Dick Durbin, a Democrat senator from Illinois. This Chicago-machine-anointed partisan hack has demonstrated his partisanship almost every second of his career, and his latest remarks don’t deviate from his far-Left fealty.

In response to President-elect Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Durbin issued an infantile protest full of name-calling and “it’s not fair” whining, fully unbecoming of someone seated in the most prestigious legislative body on the planet....

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/oh-little-dickiepun-intended

Keywords
trumpnewsdemocratspoliticselectionconstitutionfbideep statepodcasttruthusamediagopmagawokedisinformationdick durbindc swampbureaucracykash patel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy