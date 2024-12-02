Oh, Little Dickie…(Pun Intended)

It never, ever fails, ever. Democrat Deep Staters always, always, always telegraph their deeds, transposing them onto their opposition. It’s been happening since the days of Woodrow Wilson and it continues to this day.

Today’s uniparty Deep State tool is a frequent flier: Dick Durbin, a Democrat senator from Illinois. This Chicago-machine-anointed partisan hack has demonstrated his partisanship almost every second of his career, and his latest remarks don’t deviate from his far-Left fealty.

In response to President-elect Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Durbin issued an infantile protest full of name-calling and “it’s not fair” whining, fully unbecoming of someone seated in the most prestigious legislative body on the planet....

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/oh-little-dickiepun-intended