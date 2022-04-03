Epoch Times | Citizens, Not Politicians, Launch Counterattack Against Russia-Ukraine War Propaganda

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Citizens, Not Politicians, Launch Counterattack Against Russia-Ukraine War Propaganda
American-China experts, who are fluent in Mandarin, have long warned about the “double messaging” of the Chinese regime: What is supposedly the same communique issued to China’s people can have a suspiciously and drastically altered meaning when its “translation” reaches the international community. This phenomenon has been more on display than ever amid the unfolding Russia-Ukraine War.
What are citizens of the world, not politicians, now doing to disrupt this mass deception?
The vast majority of communist China and Taiwan’s people share a common cultural heritage, but we find a vast chasm of difference in the relative freedoms enjoyed by these two societies. This is on display, perhaps more than ever, in their respective handling of the global pandemic.
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