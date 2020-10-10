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Liz Cooper & The Stampede - "Audiotree Live 10/10/2016" - Music Video [Acid Rock / Indie Rock]
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51 views • July 10, 2021
Download & stream Liz Cooper & The Stampede on Audiotree Live -- https://smarturl.it/AT-Liz-Cooper
Liz Cooper & The Stampede are an indie rock band whose spaced out style dips into doo wop and psychedelia. Liz Cooper's vocal delivery is effortlessly malleable; she makes the jump from sultry to gruff in a single bound. Check out the performance by Liz Cooper & The Stampede on Audiotree Live.
Tracklist
1. Mountain Man
2. Kaleidoscope Eyes
3. Dalai Lama
4. Hey Man
Recorded on October 10, 2016, in Chicago, IL.
Visit the band's website -- https://lizcooperandthestampede.com/
Liz Cooper & The Stampede are an indie rock band whose spaced out style dips into doo wop and psychedelia. Liz Cooper's vocal delivery is effortlessly malleable; she makes the jump from sultry to gruff in a single bound. Check out the performance by Liz Cooper & The Stampede on Audiotree Live.
Tracklist
1. Mountain Man
2. Kaleidoscope Eyes
3. Dalai Lama
4. Hey Man
Recorded on October 10, 2016, in Chicago, IL.
Visit the band's website -- https://lizcooperandthestampede.com/
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