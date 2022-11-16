Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for November 14, 2022

Quo Vadis





Nov 15, 2022

My Beloved People, I bless you with My Love.





My beloved children:





MY LOVE COVERS ALL HUMANITY…





All My children are covered by My Love and out of love I allow each one of you to access My Love or reject it according to free will.





That is why some human creatures accept My Love and others do not accept My Love; however, I look for you everywhere to convert to Me.





Humanity will get so far away from Me that My Church will seem not to recognize Me, welcoming acts and works that do not come from My Will.





Humanity wants a god that allows it to work and act as it pleases AND THAT'S NOT ME.





You must live in My Will and be soldiers of My Divine Love.





My people, live in My infinite Mercy, being creatures that comply with My Will and lovers of My Most Holy Mother.





THE SCALE of MY JUSTICE is FOUND BEFORE EACH ONE in PARTICULAR, I am a FAIR JUDGE.





My beloved People, this generation will witness a great devastation such as they have not experienced before; That is why over and over again I call you to conversion.





My children cannot continue to be the same ones who judge their brothers, the same fools, the same ones who deliberately continue to be deaf, blind and dumb, working and acting like the Pharisees.





Pray My People, pray, prayer in community is necessary.





Live in interior prayer according to My Work and Action, keeping your mind on Me and on your relationship with Me.





Pray My People, pray, the great darkness arrives, the war arrives from one moment to another without waiting for it like lightning and then it will be the great darkness.





Pray My People, pray, great confusion pours over My Mystical Body, keep searching for holy living.





Pray My People, pray for Chile, Central America and Mexico are shaken.





Pray My People, pray for Japan, China and the Middle East, pray for England and the United States, the war is around and the disease is coming again.





My Beloved People:





THOSE who WORK to CHANGE AND BE BETTER MY CHILDREN WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED, THEY WILL HAVE THEIR REWARD. BELOVED CHILDREN I WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN "I AM YOUR GOD" AND I WILL REMAIN WITH YOU.





It is time to remain silent and dedicate yourself to being according to My Will.





I bless you with My Love, I bless you with My Will.





Your Jesus.





The following is COMMENTARY by LUZ DE MARÍA





Brothers and Sisters:





Our Lord Jesus Christ insists on spiritual preparation and conversion before this moment in which as humanity we find ourselves in danger.





Danger, as Our Lord tells us, not only because of war, but also because of natural events that are constantly experienced in one country or another.





We have been called to become aware of where we are not only as humanity, but as children of God, who at some point will have to be judged before the Trinitarian Throne.





We must initiate that conversion here and now, because the day and hour that we will be called only God knows.





Our Lord reminds us of the great devastation that will be on Earth, but it is not only physical, but the devastation in which humanity lives at this time.





He then tells us that the great darkness arrives, where fear seizes the creature and he enters a darkness if he does not have the light of the Holy Spirit to keep him with confidence in Christ.





For this, brothers and sisters, let us be messengers of peace.





Amen.





