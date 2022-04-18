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Christine Anderson, MEP | WHO tries to seize governmental power!
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45 views • April 18, 2022
Unfortunately, hardly a day goes by without a new clandestine attack by the false elites on our freedom and self-determination coming to light.
An intergovernmental task force is currently working on modalities for the revision of the treaties between the WHO and the member states.
The treaty changes aim to give the WHO de facto governing power over its member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation with national governments or national parliaments.
The plan - for anyone who can use his thinking skills - is easy to see through: A democratically non-legitimized body, into which the richest of the super-rich buy their way through donations, is to decide in the future whether a pandemic situation exists, in order to then directly take over governmental power.
Here again, a (still covered) massive frontal attack on our liberty and democratic basic order is going on. In order to be able to shed light on these sinister plans, I already submitted several inquiries on this subject to the EU Commission a few weeks ago. Soon the deadline for a statement will expire. So we can be curious about the upcoming answers...
Kind regards, Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.facebook.com/Christine.Anderson.AfD/videos/1247964728940661.
Christine Anderson, MEP | WHO tries to seize governmental power!
Christine Anderson MEP, WHO tries to seize governmental power, April 11 2022
An intergovernmental task force is currently working on modalities for the revision of the treaties between the WHO and the member states.
The treaty changes aim to give the WHO de facto governing power over its member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation with national governments or national parliaments.
The plan - for anyone who can use his thinking skills - is easy to see through: A democratically non-legitimized body, into which the richest of the super-rich buy their way through donations, is to decide in the future whether a pandemic situation exists, in order to then directly take over governmental power.
Here again, a (still covered) massive frontal attack on our liberty and democratic basic order is going on. In order to be able to shed light on these sinister plans, I already submitted several inquiries on this subject to the EU Commission a few weeks ago. Soon the deadline for a statement will expire. So we can be curious about the upcoming answers...
Kind regards, Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.facebook.com/Christine.Anderson.AfD/videos/1247964728940661.
Christine Anderson, MEP | WHO tries to seize governmental power!
Christine Anderson MEP, WHO tries to seize governmental power, April 11 2022
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