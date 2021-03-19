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Splitting the world into 2 groups!
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182 views • March 19, 2021
Political decisions are being made without due process! They are trying to pass off vaccine passports as a way to "go back to normal" but when the vaccines don't prevent contraction or transmission of covid that will not happen! And the passports are nothing but a divisional tool the government is using to split the population so they cannot rise up against this tyranny!
Oppose Vaccine Passports for Canadians - Contact your MPs today!
https://www.votervoice.net/LifesiteNewsCA/campaigns/82451/respond?ct=t(VV-NO-VAXX-PASS-3-18-21-CAN)&fbclid=IwAR1oTU4_M6e5ZdOIwhHxAfIx6KruP7Zos9VIQrUQaNrdgk3GS2Ka8C_0c_0
If you agree that we need to STOP THE VAXXPORT
Please sign my petition!
https://www.dereksloan.ca/stopthevaxxport?fbclid=IwAR02X5IQakrY1o5sjBdxPSmCKj-il6N5vX9j-Hy0hqgx5a0DZJposGnuGeI
Oppose Vaccine Passports for Canadians - Contact your MPs today!
https://www.votervoice.net/LifesiteNewsCA/campaigns/82451/respond?ct=t(VV-NO-VAXX-PASS-3-18-21-CAN)&fbclid=IwAR1oTU4_M6e5ZdOIwhHxAfIx6KruP7Zos9VIQrUQaNrdgk3GS2Ka8C_0c_0
If you agree that we need to STOP THE VAXXPORT
Please sign my petition!
https://www.dereksloan.ca/stopthevaxxport?fbclid=IwAR02X5IQakrY1o5sjBdxPSmCKj-il6N5vX9j-Hy0hqgx5a0DZJposGnuGeI
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