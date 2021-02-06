© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Real Expert Talks About Critical Issues in COVID-19
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
2931 views • February 06, 2021
Meryl Nass MD is brilliant, honorable and extremely well-informed about COVID-19 vaccinations. An interview packed with current information about critical issues in COVID-19 and the safety and effectiveness of available vaccines. Learn that the FDA has never approved any of these vaccinations as safe and effective, that the FDA and CDC are covering the already-reported harms, and that if you are injured you have little chance of compensation. Everything about these vaccines is rigged for the government and the drug companies and against you, me, and humanity. Listen and make up your mind. Make sure everyone you know gets this information and help us spread it to humanity by sending this video around.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.