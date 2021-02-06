A Real Expert Talks About Critical Issues in COVID-19

Meryl Nass MD is brilliant, honorable and extremely well-informed about COVID-19 vaccinations. An interview packed with current information about critical issues in COVID-19 and the safety and effectiveness of available vaccines. Learn that the FDA has never approved any of these vaccinations as safe and effective, that the FDA and CDC are covering the already-reported harms, and that if you are injured you have little chance of compensation. Everything about these vaccines is rigged for the government and the drug companies and against you, me, and humanity. Listen and make up your mind. Make sure everyone you know gets this information and help us spread it to humanity by sending this video around.