Is a Bank "Bail-In" Imminent?

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Rumors have been spreading about the possibility of a bank "bail-in" maneuver being utilized since mid-2021. As the central banks and government economic advisors warned each other behind closed doors about the possibility for economic collapse, many started making plans for what some felt was an inevitable need for a bank "bail-in."
Bail-ins allow banks to convert debt into equity to increase their capital requirements. They shift the risk to unsecured creditors, including depositors whose account balances exceed the FDIC limit of $250,000. In other words, they steal your money.
Plans are emerging from European central banks, as detailed by Greg Reese at Infowars.
Get ready: https://ourgoldguy.com/ira