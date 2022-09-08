How Long Before The Climate Lockdowns?

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‘Flatten The Curve’
* This time, they’re not talking about ’rona.
* That should awaken you to something: maybe something bigger is going on here.
* The global energy crisis has vast implications.
* Europe warns of energy rationing this winter.
* You can’t run a continent without oil and gas.
* The dark ages are here again.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 September 2022