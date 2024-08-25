Wirelessly Hacking Gene to Reprogram Human Genome Alumni University at Buffalo - Scientists Are Using The Human Body As The Antenna In 6g IMT-2030

34 views • 8 months ago

Josep M. Jornet - An optofluidic channel model for in vivo nanosensor networks in human blood: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/a-Communication-of-nanomachines-inside-the-human-blood-b-Layered-RBC-Model_fig1_316652312

6G World: Podcast - How the Internet of Nano-Things Will Enhance Our Bodies https://www.6gworld.com/exclusives/podcast-how-the-internet-of-nano-things-will-enhance-our-bodies/

Scientists Are Using The Human Body As The Antenna In 6g IMT-2030

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.