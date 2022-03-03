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Ukraine - Ultimate Predictive Programming Exposed! [03.03.2022]
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230 views • March 03, 2022
The Satanist and their Servant know exactly what they are doing...
It just shows how completely untrustworthy the media is when no thinking person believes anything THEY say until it's proven real....
They fake so much we can't believe them....that would be foolish.
You're not a nut....just someone with a brain....a rarity these days LOL
I personally would much rather see you and the boys playing war than these actors....
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Your BBC is much like our PBS....same as far as I can see....
Not all are buying this....but much like the plandemic only for those with eyes to see....They know the majority are utterly asleep. Or blind. Or dumb....or all of the above...
We just couldn't make this stuff up.....
I love some of your designs M.....you do good work.
That's all we're seeing here....actors making movies....
You know, the usual....Thanks so much Megs....so nice having you here.
I heard a blurb of "her" being asked to put into layman's terms what is happening in Ukraine....the reply was priceless....like she was talking to a 3 year old....or is a 3 year old....
There I worked in THEIR favorite number....LOL
Much appreciated my Northern friend...
Tonight's really big shoe.....They are replaying that shoe now here.....
Maybe he was trying to tell us something saying SHOW as SHOE....
It just don't fit.............
74 Views mar 3, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/2dmdbyw0Lu4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
It just shows how completely untrustworthy the media is when no thinking person believes anything THEY say until it's proven real....
They fake so much we can't believe them....that would be foolish.
You're not a nut....just someone with a brain....a rarity these days LOL
I personally would much rather see you and the boys playing war than these actors....
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Your BBC is much like our PBS....same as far as I can see....
Not all are buying this....but much like the plandemic only for those with eyes to see....They know the majority are utterly asleep. Or blind. Or dumb....or all of the above...
We just couldn't make this stuff up.....
I love some of your designs M.....you do good work.
That's all we're seeing here....actors making movies....
You know, the usual....Thanks so much Megs....so nice having you here.
I heard a blurb of "her" being asked to put into layman's terms what is happening in Ukraine....the reply was priceless....like she was talking to a 3 year old....or is a 3 year old....
There I worked in THEIR favorite number....LOL
Much appreciated my Northern friend...
Tonight's really big shoe.....They are replaying that shoe now here.....
Maybe he was trying to tell us something saying SHOW as SHOE....
It just don't fit.............
74 Views mar 3, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/2dmdbyw0Lu4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
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