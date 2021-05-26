X22 REPORT: Victorious Warriors Win First & Then Go To War, Trump Won By A Landslide, Reconcile

May 25th Ep. 2487b - Victorious Warriors Win First & Then Go To War, Trump Won By A Landslide, Reconcile



The [DS] is scrambling for the fallout. The patriots have already won, Trump won in a landslide and now he is patiently waiting for the outcome. He knows the [DS] cheated, he allowed it to happen for the world to see. What we are witnessing is pain being delivered to the [DS]/fake news and the corrupt politicians slowly. When this is all done these people will not be able to walk down the streets. The people are rising up, the people are awake, this is the [DS] biggest fear. Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, Trump won by a landslide, reconcile.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.