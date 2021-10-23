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Steve Pieczenick Calls For The Arrest Of Traitors To America
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842 views • October 23, 2021
Dr. Steve Pieczenick joins Kristi Leigh to expose the tyranny of the globalist agenda and explain why now is the time for the people to rise up and arrest the enemies of America.
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