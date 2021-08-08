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CHEIKH ANTA DIOP - FALSIFICATION DE LHISTOIRE falsification of history VERY interesting
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75 views • August 08, 2021
CHEIKH ANTA DIOP - FALSIFICATION DE LHISTOIRE , (mon site , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ) FRENCH and ENGLISH , (falsification of history)
MONEY , , https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6sZQ3-OP5c-ckVLTWZRNkNjWmc/view?resourcekey=0-xw38z4yQXTba-hHG-UapTQ , , (( MAN IN BLACK ! )) (( SEE ALSO )) München 1939 (unkommentiert & in Farbe) Zeitgeschichte live https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnWfHZkhr3U ,
-- https://pdfcoffee.com/recommended-reading-list--pdf-free.html -- CHEIKH ANTA DIOP - FALSIFICATION DE LHISTOIRE -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6CeUJqyp_8 -- CHEIKH ANTA DIOP - FALSIFICATION DE LHISTOIRE -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRthyCPG3T8 -- CHEIKH ANTA DIOP - FALSIFICATION DE LHISTOIRE -- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5mw27 --
Tags : africa, afrique, dr, prof, professeur anta diop,
https://www.rfi.fr/fr/afrique/20160207-cheikh-anta-diop-grand-defenseur-histoire-africaine-unesco-anniversaire-mort , -- FOR research -- https://sites.google.com/view/virus-or-fake-news/homepage
MONEY , , https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6sZQ3-OP5c-ckVLTWZRNkNjWmc/view?resourcekey=0-xw38z4yQXTba-hHG-UapTQ , , (( MAN IN BLACK ! )) (( SEE ALSO )) München 1939 (unkommentiert & in Farbe) Zeitgeschichte live https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnWfHZkhr3U ,
-- https://pdfcoffee.com/recommended-reading-list--pdf-free.html -- CHEIKH ANTA DIOP - FALSIFICATION DE LHISTOIRE -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6CeUJqyp_8 -- CHEIKH ANTA DIOP - FALSIFICATION DE LHISTOIRE -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRthyCPG3T8 -- CHEIKH ANTA DIOP - FALSIFICATION DE LHISTOIRE -- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5mw27 --
Tags : africa, afrique, dr, prof, professeur anta diop,
https://www.rfi.fr/fr/afrique/20160207-cheikh-anta-diop-grand-defenseur-histoire-africaine-unesco-anniversaire-mort , -- FOR research -- https://sites.google.com/view/virus-or-fake-news/homepage
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