Why Trump’s Mid-East Peace Deal is Huge!, 3186

Good morning, I’m still reporting on Trump.

Remember when the talking heads and Democrats made fun of President Donald Trump for appointing his son-in-law Jared Kushner to concentrate on Middle East negotiations. Now that Trump and Kushner have bagged a major success, normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Trump is getting the last laugh.

So what is “normalization”? When two countries normalize relations, they return to a friendly relationship again after a war or disagreement. They send diplomats to work in each other’s country and typically create an embassy in the other country.

For example, in 1967, Israel and Egypt fought during the Six-Day War. The result was Israel took the entire Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip from Egypt, and the West Bank of Jordan River from Jordan.

In the affairs of tiny Israel, this was a big deal. The Sinai was three times the size of Israel, and borders the strategic Suez Canal – a huge prize.

Six years later, in 1973, Egypt launched the Yom Kippur War to retake the Sinai, but Israel easily crushed Egypt’s attempt.

Six years later, Israel agreed to return the 23,500 square mile Sinai – 3 times the size of Israel – returned it to Egypt if Egypt would recognize Israel’s right to exist – in other words, normalize relations.

Egypt was the first nation to normalize relations with Israel. Jordan, which borders Israel on the east, signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

So by 1979, Israel had achieved recognition and normalization from its two most important neighbors, thereby protecting over 90% of its borders

Even the New York Times – no friend of the Trump administration – lauded last week’s announcement:

“Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a landmark accord sealed by President Trump on Thursday that could presage a broader realignment in the region as the two agreed to “full normalization of relations” ….”

So this is only the third Arab nation to normalize relations with Israel, and the first one that does not border Israel. The glittering city of skyscrapers, Dubai, is part of the UAE, has the the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, topping out at 2,717 feet.

However, the historic accord didn’t get the play in the MSM that normally comes with this type of groundbreaking agreement. One talking head explained that it was simply because there was too much domestic news, but you can rest assured that if President Barrack Obama had ever pulled off anything of this magnitude, it would have pushed the domestic news off the front page.

In fact, it overshadows any success, if there was a success, in the eight years of the Obama administration in the Middle East – unless you count paying Iran $1.7 billion in cash to release hostages and promise, cross their heart and hope to die, not to continue with their nuclear weapons program.

Obama also drew a line in the sand and ordered Syrian President Bashar al Asad not to cross it, putting an end to the turmoil in Syria. Oh, wait, Obama didn’t do that; he did nothing when the line was crossed, and then he allowed ISIS to take over a large portion of Syria while he wasn’t paying attention, and as a result millions of people were displaced and hundreds of thousands killed.

American troops had to be sent in to sort that one out. Talk about putting American lives in danger needlessly. An American president doesn’t have the luxury of taking his eye off the Middle East.

This diplomatic agreement is an actual success, and not only was the heavy lifting done by Kushner, it came after Trump moved the US Embassy to Israel’s capital Jerusalem. When Trump did that, the MSM proclaimed that no Muslim country in the Middle East would have anything to do with the US as long as Trump was president.

Past presidents starting with Bill Clinton had to sign a waiver each six months in order to not move the embassy, leaving Israel as the only country in the world where the US embassy was not in the capital city.

But, as it turned out, appointing Kushner to head up the Middle East diplomatic efforts and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem were not huge mistakes, which is why the MSM reporting has quibbled about details and questioned the importance since the United Arab Emirates is not the largest or most powerful country in the Middle East.

What the MSM also chooses to ignore is that Trump is a master negotiator and knows that you don’t have to go for a homerun every time at bat.

This is a solid base hit for the Trump administration, and if he can get a couple more men on base, then he might just decide to go for that game-winning homerun.





I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.