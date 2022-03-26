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Nightmare: Vaccine proven to mutate BRCA
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137 views • March 26, 2022
Full scary: The spike protein has been proven to enter the nucleus of the cell within six hours of injection. It has been proven that the spike protein, once inside the nucleus, damages the repair mechanism of the DNA within the nucleus. It has been proven that the repair mechanism BRCA provides, is damaged by the spike proteins. Since BRCA can’t repair damaged DNA (which happens all the time), cells will either die or if the cells live, they mutate leading to cancer.
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