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Chat With Vince McLeod
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13 views • May 24, 2022
Chat With Vince McLeod
Once again having a casual talk with my buddy Vince about all the craziness going on in the world. Please show support, he is a great author and hard worker! Here is where you can get his stuff and please check out his Telegram as well.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TH85MKQ
https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B007S84QBG
https://vjmpublishing.nz/
https://t.me/vjmpublishing
Support: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Once again having a casual talk with my buddy Vince about all the craziness going on in the world. Please show support, he is a great author and hard worker! Here is where you can get his stuff and please check out his Telegram as well.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TH85MKQ
https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B007S84QBG
https://vjmpublishing.nz/
https://t.me/vjmpublishing
Support: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
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