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Incontro Bill Gates CIA
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419 views • February 07, 2021
Informazioni verificate tristi e spaventose.
Lo psicopatico Bill Gates crede davvero di poter vaccinare contro la fede religiosa. Qui spiega in un lancio agli agenti della CIA come funziona! Quest'uomo è davvero, davvero malato e pericoloso! È il terrorista più pericoloso al mondo! È un pericolo per l'umanità! Sembra credere di essere come Dio cambiando il comportamento e le capacità umane nella direzione che vuole e sfortunatamente i nostri governi dalla scena del regime corona sono con lui e non con noi in quel punto!
Lingua Inglese
The psychopath Bill Gates really believes that he can vaccinate against religious believe. Here he exlains in a pitching to CIA agents how it works! This man is really, really sick and dangerous! He is the most danagerous terrorist alive! He's a danger to the mankind! He seems to believe to be God like by changing the human behavior and abilities in the direction he wants and unfortunatelly our governments from the corona-regime-scene are with him and not with us in that point!
Lo psicopatico Bill Gates crede davvero di poter vaccinare contro la fede religiosa. Qui spiega in un lancio agli agenti della CIA come funziona! Quest'uomo è davvero, davvero malato e pericoloso! È il terrorista più pericoloso al mondo! È un pericolo per l'umanità! Sembra credere di essere come Dio cambiando il comportamento e le capacità umane nella direzione che vuole e sfortunatamente i nostri governi dalla scena del regime corona sono con lui e non con noi in quel punto!
Lingua Inglese
The psychopath Bill Gates really believes that he can vaccinate against religious believe. Here he exlains in a pitching to CIA agents how it works! This man is really, really sick and dangerous! He is the most danagerous terrorist alive! He's a danger to the mankind! He seems to believe to be God like by changing the human behavior and abilities in the direction he wants and unfortunatelly our governments from the corona-regime-scene are with him and not with us in that point!
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