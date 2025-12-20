We Are Not Alone: Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Files Of A U.S. Army UFO Discloser
* Clayton Morris hosts a two-part special report with a U.S. Army Air Trooper.
* Jorge Pabon is coming forward for the first time to a national audience.
* He has been involved in some of America’s most remarkable UFO Secret Space Programs — including classified underwater alien bases, deep collaboration with aliens, med beds, stargates, the moon base and much more.
WATCH: Part 1
Redacted News (20 December 2025)