Big blow to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Gulyaypole
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
97 views • 1 day ago

A big blow to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Gulyaypole.

Also:

Ukrainian military personnel are massively complaining about defective artillery ammunition from Ukrainian allies.

130-mm artillery ammunition, intended for use with the Soviet towed field gun M-46 of the 1954 model, actively supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the first two years of the war, simply explode in the barrel, leading to injuries to the crews.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 16, 2025

▪️ Yesterday, against the backdrop of the escalation of the confrontation in the Black Sea, the intensification of the MBEK actions of the enemy against our merchant fleet and the successful air operation against the bridge in Zatoka in the Odessa region, an unfortunate mishap was the detonation of a marine drone in the bay of the Novorossiysk military-naval base. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that during the sabotage, not a single ship, including a submarine, was damaged, which does not remove the question of the enemy's entry into the bay and, especially, the filming of the facility by the enemy's objective control cameras.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the GRV "North" continues offensive actions on several sections of the front. On the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sections, our aviation worked on the positions of the AFU in the Ryzhevka area.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a drone of the AFU attacked a car, a man was injured. In the village of Novostroevka-First, a couple was injured in a drone attack on a moving car. Under the attacks of Gora-Podol, Sankovo, Leonovka. On the Kazinka-Borki road, an FPV drone attacked a car.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the GRV "North" is conducting fierce battles. It is reported about the advance on the Volchansk direction at Staritsa, Prilipki, in the Volchansk Gutors and Vilcha. Most likely, the pressure on the enemy has begun on the entire Volchansk section. Also, battles are taking place on the Melovoe-Khatnye front, the enemy counterattacked, but did not achieve success.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction, yesterday, through all available information resources, statements of the GRV "West" were pouring in, refuting the Ukrainian propaganda. The battles on the direction are continuing.

▪️ On Druzhkovka of the Konstantinovsky direction, heavy FABs are increasingly arriving. It is too early to talk about the storming of this settlement, unlike Konstantinovka, where our troops continue to advance in the urban development of the city. The enemy is relying on the use of FPV drones as the main factor hindering our advance.

▪️ North and west of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) battles continue. In Mirnograd (Dimitrov) the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is characterized by the enemy's channels as "difficult". 

▪️ Dnepropetrovsk region units of the GRV "East" crossed the Gaichur River and took a large enemy defense node in the area of a small settlement of Peschanoye. This will allow to expand the bridgehead on the west bank of the Gaichur River and continue the offensive. In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the battle for Gulyaypole continues.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the storming of Stepnogorsk continues, the battles are very difficult, ours are advancing forward. In Primorsky, assault groups of the 7th Guards Motor Rifle Division (g) in close interaction with UAV operators continue to destroy the enemy and dislodge them from their positions. The enemy is throwing a large number of men, every day 2-3 groups, numbering 4-8 people, in radio interceptions conversations are heard in Georgian. As a result of the attack of the AFU on the Kamensk-Dneprovsky municipal district, a man received serious non-life-threatening injuries. In the same city, as a result of an attack by the AFU on a private house, an 11-year-old girl was injured.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
