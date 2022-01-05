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0104-2022-INSURANCE CLAIMS UP 40%--DO DRS. MALONE, RUBY AND BHAKDI HAVE THE ANSWERS?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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123 views • January 05, 2022
Lynn Schmaltz shares report links below and has done the notes and has them available on pdf. She will have them at the Plasma Energy Solution website, https://plasmaenergysolution.com in several days. Until then email [email protected] for a pdf of each report. Be sure to check Plasma Energy Solution website for the great savings on January 2022 Special with special pricing on Virus Relief, Detox Relief and New Tech Frequency Relief. You can save 15% on our newest product, Never Ending Plasma Energy Glutathione by using the coupon word ‘plasma’

0104-2022-Stew Peters Dr. Jane Ruby -- Deadly vax lot number identified https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/breaking-deadly-vax-lot-numbers-identified-still-in-circulation/?utm_source=daily-email&;utm_medium=email

0104-2022-Dr. Robert Malone by Ethan Huff https://www.newstarget.com/2022-01-04-robert-malone-censorship-malfeasance-mass-casualty-event.html

December 24, 2021 - Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi https://commonlawnews.com/2021/12/24/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-microbiologist-vaccine-injury-the-facts-are-damning/

0102-2022- Brother Alexis Bugnolo - https://www.brighteon.com/a905cedd-629e-4427-bf79-4d2b8cb558b8

To get access to our free special reports visit our website and click the ‘FREE SPECIAL REPORTS’ box on the home page and you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.

Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Keywords
dr sucharit bhakdinew tech frequency reliefdr jane rubybrother bugnolodr malonevirus reliefdetox reliefinsurance claims up 40 percent
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