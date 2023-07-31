X22 REPORT Ep. 3128a - Fake News Begins To Cover For The Fed, Biden Administration Left Out In The Cold

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3128a - July 31, 2023
Fake News Begins To Cover For The Fed, Biden Administration Left Out In The Cold
John Kerry is now saying the quiet part out loud, we must get rid of farms. The [WEF] is pushing very hard to push the people away from food. The fake news has now begun to protect the [CB] system. They will allow the Biden admin to take the blame as long and defend the [CB] system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
