🚨TENSIONS ERUPT as lawyers CLASH with police inside Istanbul courthouse
lawyers for held opposition leaders took "THE BEST DEFENSE IS A GOOD OFFENSE" literally—charging at law enforcement inside the courthouse, local media reported.
Video from social media
Adding:
Turkish court has ordered the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, according to local television.
▪️Imamoglu has been arrested as part of a corruption investigation into the municipality of Istanbul.
▪️The prosecutor's office brought Imamoglu to the Magistrates' Court earlier this morning with a request for his arrest on charges of "corruption" and "terrorism."
▪️Imamoglu's testimony at the prosecutor's office as part of the investigation was completed yesterday.