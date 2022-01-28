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How Many Is Government Still Killing by Denying Early Treatment?
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446 views • January 28, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough, whose Congressional testimony upset the Covid 19 narrative
McCullough Report available on Apple Podcasts
On behalf of pharma profits, the Government has made a war zone out of hospitals, where educated patients are forced to beg doctors to prescribe early treatments with efficacy proven in study after study. It's so bad that entrepreneurial doctors have had to set up national telemedicine services to get families the medicines they know work. The hospitals and state medical boards, meanwhile, continue to fire or de-license practitioners who follow the Hippocratic Oath.
Cardiologist McCullough exposed this corruption in 2020 in testimony before Senator Ron Johnson, one of the few heroes on Capitol Hill who continue to invite testimony from doctors and scientists whose truths are too inconvenient to avoid censorship by social media Tech Tycoons. Published over 1000 times and cited another 500 in the National Library of Medicine, Peter has 47 peer-reviewed publications on the C/19 infection. Now he is persona non grata to the Great Reset crowd for reaching 40 million "views" - a record - on Joe Rogan's podcast.
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
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McCullough Report available on Apple Podcasts
On behalf of pharma profits, the Government has made a war zone out of hospitals, where educated patients are forced to beg doctors to prescribe early treatments with efficacy proven in study after study. It's so bad that entrepreneurial doctors have had to set up national telemedicine services to get families the medicines they know work. The hospitals and state medical boards, meanwhile, continue to fire or de-license practitioners who follow the Hippocratic Oath.
Cardiologist McCullough exposed this corruption in 2020 in testimony before Senator Ron Johnson, one of the few heroes on Capitol Hill who continue to invite testimony from doctors and scientists whose truths are too inconvenient to avoid censorship by social media Tech Tycoons. Published over 1000 times and cited another 500 in the National Library of Medicine, Peter has 47 peer-reviewed publications on the C/19 infection. Now he is persona non grata to the Great Reset crowd for reaching 40 million "views" - a record - on Joe Rogan's podcast.
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
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