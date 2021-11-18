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C4I = Call 4 Investigation, Nov. 17, "The 'hidden House of David'"
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60 views • November 18, 2021
First in our discussion - and Most important: Check out the bottom line of these WHO Death Stat's:
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/11/why-isnt-this-on-the-front-page-of-every-newspaper-2679389.html
As Queen Elizabeth fades into history, who will rightfully wear the Crown? - Declaration of Scottish independence, hierarchy, a Lawful Decree, and rights to the crown.
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/11/why-isnt-this-on-the-front-page-of-every-newspaper-2679389.html
As Queen Elizabeth fades into history, who will rightfully wear the Crown? - Declaration of Scottish independence, hierarchy, a Lawful Decree, and rights to the crown.
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