❗️EPIC PLOT TWIST WITH UKR'S STARLINK ACCESS

❗️AN EPIC PLOT TWIST WITH UKRAINE'S STARLINK ACCESS:
🔥Ukrainian soldiers are turning off their own Starlink terminals claiming that Elon Musk is passing Starlink geolocation to the Russian military or the Russians have found a way to hack Starlink themselves.
👁Earlier Russian sources reported that Ukrainian units in Kursk were turning off Starlink - now we know why.
⚡️A very interesting development! No wonder Elon Musk said that Starlink service will remain online for Ukraine.
🍿This is some serious 5D chess.
