Henry Kopel: Israel-Palestine & the War on Hate, Genocide, & Terrorism

Henry Kopel discusses the war on hate and why some individuals and groups fall into violence, terrorism, and even genocide. Heavy indoctrination and incitement to hatred play an important role. The world is spinning away from modernity into a lot of us versus them dynamics. He uses the Milgram and Asch experiments as examples of how ordinary people can participate in atrocities. He discusses antisemitism and provides a brief overview of Islam and how it's theology and different strains developed. He also comments on extremism among Jews or Israelis. One solution to look at when it comes to genocide is liberalization and democracy.





Websites

War on Hate: How to Stop Genocide, Fight Terrorism, and Defend Freedom https://www.amazon.com/War-Hate-Genocide-Terrorism-Freedom/dp/1793627622

Muck Rack https://muckrack.com/henry-kopel

Times Of Israel https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/author/henry-kopel





About Henry Kopel

Henry Kopel is a retired federal prosecutor in Connecticut with over 30 years’ experience investigating and prosecuting national security matters, domestic terrorism, violent crimes, narcotics trafficking, and white-collar crime. He is the author of “The Case for Sanctioning State Sponsors of Genocide Incitement” in the Cornell International Law Journal, and has published op-ed commentaries on Middle East issues. Kopel is a graduate of Brandeis University, Oxford University, and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He has served as a teaching assistant in the government department at Harvard College, and lectured on prosecuting hate crimes at the University of Connecticut Law School.





Note: The opinions in WAR ON HATE are those of the author and do not reflect the views of either the Justice Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Connecticut, or the Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys.





