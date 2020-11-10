Business Collapse | Last Stand

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This week Neil McCoy-Ward visited the stunning County of Cornwall to investigate claims that tourism in Cornwall had been largely unaffected by the crisis of the last 6 months.
Those claims were found to be untrue, Cornwall has been very badly affected by the crisis with thousands of 'permanent' business closures throughout the County.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7W4_nMbTlc
Neil McCoy-Ward