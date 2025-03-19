Your emotions are God's channel | Apostle Summit | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

In this powerful message, we dive deep into the importance of hearing God's direct word in our lives and ministries. Drawing from Scripture, we explore why a fresh revelation from God is vital for spiritual growth and effectiveness in service.





Discover the significance of the rhema word as exemplified by Jesus in Luke 4:1-4 and learn why relying on the Holy Spirit is essential for authentic ministry. We'll discuss how freeing our emotions opens the door for the Holy Spirit to move through us, enabling us to carry God's presence wherever we go.





Join us as we reflect on the stories of Jonah and Elizabeth, highlighting how individual obedience and emotional responsiveness can dramatically impact our ministries. Whether you're a seasoned minister or just starting your faith journey, this video is designed to encourage you to seek a deeper connection with God and embrace the uniquely precious calling He has placed on your life.





Your emotions are God's channel

Apostle Summit

Prophetic Time | 3 March 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





