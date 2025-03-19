BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Your emotions are God's channel | Apostle Summit | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
2 views • 1 month ago

In this powerful message, we dive deep into the importance of hearing God's direct word in our lives and ministries. Drawing from Scripture, we explore why a fresh revelation from God is vital for spiritual growth and effectiveness in service.


Discover the significance of the rhema word as exemplified by Jesus in Luke 4:1-4 and learn why relying on the Holy Spirit is essential for authentic ministry. We'll discuss how freeing our emotions opens the door for the Holy Spirit to move through us, enabling us to carry God's presence wherever we go.


Join us as we reflect on the stories of Jonah and Elizabeth, highlighting how individual obedience and emotional responsiveness can dramatically impact our ministries. Whether you're a seasoned minister or just starting your faith journey, this video is designed to encourage you to seek a deeper connection with God and embrace the uniquely precious calling He has placed on your life.


Your emotions are God's channel

Apostle Summit

Prophetic Time | 3 March 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/iDO-9ZjawO8


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/fV2D9JnekCY


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/7QVQK4xuC60


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/LSrXCmMTBUw


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/znXknFuxqKw





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW






#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

Keywords
lifeezekiahfrancisberachah
