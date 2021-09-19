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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 John 2:1-5, 20210919
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32 views • September 19, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, September 19, 2021: 1 John 2:1-5
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Spirit the beloved Apostle John reminded Christians that:
1 Beloved Saints, I write you these proclamations so that you may not continue to presumptuously sin against our Heavenly Father and expect that His Grace may abound. However, if you have sinned and confessed it to your fellow believer and our Almighty Father, we have a Faithful Advocate who intercedes for us with our Merciful Father, our LORD Jesus Christ the Righteous One.
Our Blessed LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, who existed before the beginning of this world, 2 He is the propitiation for our sins, and not for ours alone but also for the sins of the whole world.
3 Now by this testimony we know that we, who have been called, chosen, purchased, redeemed, predestined, justified, sanctified, and preserved by the atoning blood sacrifice of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ know Him, if we obey His commandments.
4 If we claim, “we know the LORD Jesus Christ,” but do not keep His commandments, we are liars, and the Gospel Truth is not in us.
5 But when we obey His Word, truly the Perfect Love that comes from our Heavenly Father is perfected in us. By this we know that we are in Christ.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the relationship that you established with Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 2:1-5 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, September 19, 2021: 1 John 2:1-5
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Spirit the beloved Apostle John reminded Christians that:
1 Beloved Saints, I write you these proclamations so that you may not continue to presumptuously sin against our Heavenly Father and expect that His Grace may abound. However, if you have sinned and confessed it to your fellow believer and our Almighty Father, we have a Faithful Advocate who intercedes for us with our Merciful Father, our LORD Jesus Christ the Righteous One.
Our Blessed LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, who existed before the beginning of this world, 2 He is the propitiation for our sins, and not for ours alone but also for the sins of the whole world.
3 Now by this testimony we know that we, who have been called, chosen, purchased, redeemed, predestined, justified, sanctified, and preserved by the atoning blood sacrifice of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ know Him, if we obey His commandments.
4 If we claim, “we know the LORD Jesus Christ,” but do not keep His commandments, we are liars, and the Gospel Truth is not in us.
5 But when we obey His Word, truly the Perfect Love that comes from our Heavenly Father is perfected in us. By this we know that we are in Christ.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the relationship that you established with Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 2:1-5 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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