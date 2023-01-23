Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DÉJOUÉS - Radio-Québec
6 views
channel image
luciole
Published Yesterday |

23 janvier 2023 : https://odysee.com/@Radio-Quebec:a/dej:7

Radio-Québec : https://odysee.com/@Radio-Quebec:a

@Radio-Quebec

Description d'origine :

RADIO-QUÉBEC A BESOIN DE VOTRE SOUTIEN FINANCIER:

https://www.radioquebec.tv/#sociofinancement

Les documents classifiés chez Biden relèvent de la stratégie de l'effet miroir et Retour sur Trump et les vaccins.

Keywords
donald trumpconfinementscott adamsphilosophieactualitecovid19warp speedvaccinsrealiteimmunite naturellemichel onfrayquestionnementreculdoute

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket