Nadia Salamanca | The Story Behind the Plandemic Movie - Reawaken America Tour - Miami

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Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Nadia Willis: Producer and wife of Mikki Willis: who produced the groundbreaking film “Plandemic”, at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL.
In this interview, Nadia shares where the original inspiration to make the Plandemic film came from. The Plandemic documentary series shows the connections and conflicts of interest between the media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry during the pandemic. Nadia asserts that this was not a new agenda but one that has been in the works for possibly hundreds of years, hence the film title. Both Nadia Salamanca and Mikki Willis are devoted to using the media space to combat corruption and the planned destruction of America. They are working to mobilize and connect with people that might be on the fence politically to awaken to truth and enter into the battle.
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