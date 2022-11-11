Clif_High Antarctica Unveiled (Pt.1)

AndiJ
Dec 20, 2021
Clif High - Forum Borealis.
Welcome to the webbot guru Clif High to explore the obscurity that is Antarctica. In this 3-part show we deal with everything
some issues touched in Part 1:
Why did Clif take interest in this mystery? What say web-bot about it? What happened there in the late 90's? Why was it promoted
for tourism after that?
What's the large magnetic anomaly under the ice? Why's all satellite images censored & manipulated? What did Russians find in Lake Vostok?
Are there really hot zones? Was there a nuclear meltdown in the 70ies? Where was Atlantis?
Was Admiral Byrd right? What say the Ancients? What happens if the ice melts? And learn how Earth grows...
