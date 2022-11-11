Create New Account
Clif_High Antarctica Unveiled (Pt.1)
High Hopes
Published 17 days ago |
AndiJ


Dec 20, 2021


Clif High - Forum Borealis.

Welcome to the webbot guru Clif High to explore the obscurity that is Antarctica. In this 3-part show we deal with everything

some issues touched in Part 1:

Why did Clif take interest in this mystery? What say web-bot about it? What happened there in the late 90's? Why was it promoted

for tourism after that?

What's the large magnetic anomaly under the ice? Why's all satellite images censored & manipulated? What did Russians find in Lake Vostok?

Are there really hot zones? Was there a nuclear meltdown in the 70ies? Where was Atlantis?

Was Admiral Byrd right? What say the Ancients? What happens if the ice melts? And learn how Earth grows...


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AeklzTfEylhD/

