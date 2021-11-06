Why Anti-Zionism is Anti-Semitism (Jew Hatred).

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Criticism of a government's policies are a function of democracy and free speech. The criticism of the very foundation of the only Jewish state is something else. This video highlights the hypocrisy of the claims by the Left of Israel being an Apartheid State and the Occupation of the West Bank and the real history of the land and the Palestinians along with the biblical significance of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
✳️Sources used for this video:
✔️https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.haaretz.com/amp/.premium-90-of-west-bank-sewage-isn-t-treated-1.5290446
✔️https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/135675/rashida-tlaib-jew/?mc_cid=b220570fe3&;mc_eid=ebfc388dc9
✔️https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/135150/real-reason-muslims-hate-jews-pray-temple-mount/
✔️https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2018/10/23/middleeast/west-bank-gaza-human-rights-watch-report-intl/index.html
✔️http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/267392
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