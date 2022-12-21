Author Thomas: The Individual Needs To Be Placed Above the Government

https://gnews.org/articles/610991
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 American author Thomas: The communist doctrine is regressive. God has given humans the natural law and the right to life, liberty, and property. When you take that away, the individual becomes nothing. So the individual needs to be placed above the government.
