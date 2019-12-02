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2Dec19 Full Show
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10 views • December 02, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:07:25 Checkmark media, Newsweek, caught fabricating negative story about Trump and arrogantly refusing to correct
*00:13:42 Kaepernick leads a coalition of the Un-Thankful. If they’re anti-Pilgrim doesn't that make them anti-immigrant?
*00:31:38 Democrats in Virginia introduce authoritarian bills to make even martial arts training a felony if the trainee is someone they think is hateful— a warning of what the party will do nationwide if they win
*00:55:52 Hype, hypocrisy & propaganda in the lead-up to the climate conference as 25,000 politicians & bureaucrats fly to Spain & ponder what label will sound scarier than “climate change”
*01:28:28 Households in Germany (320,000) can no longer afford electricity as China builds a new coal plant (without scrubbers) each week bringing 31 MILLION new homes power
*01:37:59 London Bridge attack — criminals run loose while journalists are locked up. Even one of the heroes stopping the attack was a murderer on leave from prison
*01:46:19 Biden’s “No Malarkey” tour in Iowa gets creepier — kids liked to feel his leg hair
*01:55:47 Bloomberg’s NYC legacy of stop & frisk, taxes on everything including sugar — b/c he knows better than you
*00:07:25 Checkmark media, Newsweek, caught fabricating negative story about Trump and arrogantly refusing to correct
*00:13:42 Kaepernick leads a coalition of the Un-Thankful. If they’re anti-Pilgrim doesn't that make them anti-immigrant?
*00:31:38 Democrats in Virginia introduce authoritarian bills to make even martial arts training a felony if the trainee is someone they think is hateful— a warning of what the party will do nationwide if they win
*00:55:52 Hype, hypocrisy & propaganda in the lead-up to the climate conference as 25,000 politicians & bureaucrats fly to Spain & ponder what label will sound scarier than “climate change”
*01:28:28 Households in Germany (320,000) can no longer afford electricity as China builds a new coal plant (without scrubbers) each week bringing 31 MILLION new homes power
*01:37:59 London Bridge attack — criminals run loose while journalists are locked up. Even one of the heroes stopping the attack was a murderer on leave from prison
*01:46:19 Biden’s “No Malarkey” tour in Iowa gets creepier — kids liked to feel his leg hair
*01:55:47 Bloomberg’s NYC legacy of stop & frisk, taxes on everything including sugar — b/c he knows better than you
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