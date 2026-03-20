Are Recent Meteors a Warning from God 03/20/2026

Today we look at a few prophecies where the Lord has told His Prophets, if we split Israel, then He will split our land. So, our question is, with more and more meteor sightings, is this a warning from God that we should not split Israel. Let’s find out in today’s program.

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