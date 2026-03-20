Are Recent Meteors a Warning from God 03/20/2026

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Today we look at a few prophecies where the Lord has told His Prophets, if we split Israel, then He will split our land. So, our question is, with more and more meteor sightings, is this a warning from God that we should not split Israel. Let’s find out in today’s program.
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00:00Intro
03:23Meteor over Ohio
07:52Catastrophe Hit US
09:43Meteor Prophecies
13:35Chris Reed Headlines
16:29Split Israel
20:09Future Maps