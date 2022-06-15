Now is the Time to Fight Back Against Censorship

Censorship is at an all-time high, and it’s more important now than ever to have platforms where we can speak the truth.





Ty and Charlene are on a mission to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.



Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!



Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there!



Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:

1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines

2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger

3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth

4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer

5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer

6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/

7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer

