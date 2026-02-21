President Trump Named Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real “Foreign Interests”
* The Supreme Court tried to disarm DJT’s tariff revolution.
* Treasury Secretary Bessent declared Hamilton’s system the foundation of sovereignty.
* Meanwhile, 60 nations answered DJT’s call at the Board of Peace.
* One system is dying — and another is born.
Promethean Updates (21 February 2026)
https://rumble.com/v76323o-trump-named-them-the-real-foreign-interests.html